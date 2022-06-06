Freshmen assigned numbers

With incoming freshmen scheduled to report later this week, Iowa football updated their roster on Monday to reflect the new players and their jersey numbers.

We already knew a few of the numbers for the freshman with five players arriving early and participating in spring ball. Those players include:

#1 Xavier Nwankpa (DB)

#6 T.J. Hall (DB)

#18 Drew Stevens (PK)

#90 Brian Allen (DL)

#97 Caden Crawford (DL)

Here are the new numbers that have been assigned and that the freshmen will be wearing this season.

#2 Kaleb Johnson (RB)

#3 Carson May (QB)

#4 Koen Entringer (DB)

#8 DeShaun Lee (DB)

#9 Jaziun Patterson (RB)

#13 Reese Osgood (WR)

#15 Jacob Bostick (WR)

#19 Graham Friedrichsen (WR)

#20 Kael Kolarik (DB)

#22 Carter Erickson (DB)

#23 Landyn Van Kekerix (LB)

#36 Jayden Montgomery (LB)

#51 Luke Gaffney (DL)

#54 Dominic Wiesman (DL)

#57 Will Hubert (DL)

#71 Jack Dotzler (OL)

#72 Kale Krogh (OL)

#80 Kyson Van Vugt (TE)

#81 Cael Vanderbush (TE)

#83 Alex Eichmann (WR)

#87 Andrew Kraus (DL)

#87 Addison Ostrenga (TE)

#95 Aaron Graves (DL)



