HawkeyeReport - Freshmen gain valuable experience

Getting minutes on a deep and veteran team can be a challenge for a true freshman, but whatever minutes they do get, Keegan Murray and Ahron Ulis are making the most of them. Murray logged nearly 15 minutes and scored 10 points and pulled down 5 rebounds in the victory over NIU, while Ulis put in nearly 14 minutes of action and scored four points and dished out a pair of assists. The duo discuss their role and the valuable minutes they are receiving early in the season.

