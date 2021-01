With the returning depth on the Iowa basketball team, it seemed like the roles for the incoming freshmen would be limited. But, as it turns out, Fran McCaffery has found a consistent role for Keegan Murray and perhaps a growing opportunity for point guard Ahron Ulis, who stepped up and played well at Rutgers this past weekend. We spoke with both Murray and Ulis about their roles and the impact they are having on the Hawkeye team this year.