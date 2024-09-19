Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Full 2024-25 Schedule for Iowa Men's Basketball Released
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

The full 2024-25 schedule for Iowa men's basketball was released on Thursday, filling in the gaps on the non-conference schedule and revealing how the Big Ten schedule will be altered with the addition of four new West Coast teams (USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington).

Let's take a look at how the schedule breaks down:

2024-25 Iowa MBB Schedule
DATEOPPONENTLOCATION

FRI 10/25/24

Minnesota-Duluth (exh)

Iowa City, IA

MON 11/4/24

Texas A&M Commerce

Iowa City, IA

THU 11/7/24

Southern

Iowa City, IA

TUE 11/12/24

South Dakota

Iowa City, IA

FRI 11/15/24

Washington State
(Quad Cities Hoops Showdown)

Moline, IL

TUE 11/19/24

Rider

Iowa City, IA

FRI 11/22/24

Utah State
(NABC Hall of Fame Classic)

Kansas City, MO

TUE 11/26/24

USC Upstate

Iowa City, IA

TUE 12/3/24

Northwestern

Iowa City, IA

FRI 12/7/24

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

THU 12/12/24

Iowa State

Iowa City, IA

SUN 12/15/24

New Orleans

Iowa City, IA

SAT 12/21/24

Utah

Sioux Falls, SD

MON 12/30/24

New Hampshire

Iowa City, IA

FRI 1/3/25

at Wisconsin

Madison, WI

TUE 1/7/25

Nebraska

Iowa City, IA

SAT 1/11/25

Indiana

Iowa City, IA

TUE 1/14/25

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

FRI 1/17/25

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

TUE 1/21/25

Minnesota

Iowa City, IA

FRI 1/24/25

Penn State

Iowa City, IA

MON 1/27/25

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

TUE 2/4/25

Purdue

Iowa City, IA

SAT 2/8/25

Wisconsin

Iowa City, IA

WED 2/12/25

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ

SUN 2/16/25

at Maryland

College Park, MD

WED 2/19/25

Oregon

Iowa City, IA

SAT 2/22/25

Washington

Iowa City, IA

TUE 2/25/25

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

FRI 2/28/25

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

THU 3/6/25

Michigan State

Iowa City, IA

SUN 3/9/25

at Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

A few thoughts...

* Iowa opens the season with six of eight games at home, and no true road games until a trip to Ann Arbor, MI to face Michigan on December 7.

* For the first time in a while, Iowa will not be participating in a neutral-site tournament around Thanksgiving or Christmas. Instead, Iowa will be playing in three neutral-site games around the midwest: Washington State in Moline, IL on November 15, Utah State in Kansas City, MO on November 22, and Utah in Sioux Falls, SD on December 21.

* The addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington has led to the creation of more back-to-back road games in order to reduce the travel burdens -- for them and for the Big Ten teams traveling out west to play them. Iowa has three sets of back-to-back road games: at USC and UCLA on January 14 and January 17, at Rutgers and Maryland on February 12 and February 16 and at Illinois and Northwestern on February 25 and February 28.

* Iowa will play six Friday night games (not counting the exhibition against Minnesota-Duluth on Friday, October 25), though only one of those games will be in Iowa City (January 24 against Penn State).

* Iowa has just four home games on Saturday or Sunday: December 15 versus New Orleans, January 11 against Indiana, February 8 against Wisconsin, and February 22 versus Washington.

No tipoff times or TV details have been announced for games yet.

