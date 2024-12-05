Fullback Rusty VanWetzinga to Enter Transfer Portal

(Photo by Hawkeyesports.com)

As he shared via X on Thursday morning, Iowa second-year full back Rusty VanWetzinga will enter the transfer portal. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining. "Thank you Iowa for a great 2 years," he said. "After a coaching/system change over the past year on offense I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left as a linebacker/fullback."

Advertisement

A product of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, VanWetzinga played in just five games over his two years in Iowa City. Seeing action against Tennessee in Iowa's 35-0 loss and in four contests this season. As a high school prospect, VanWetzinga was initially committed to Southern Illinois to play linebacker before a late flip to Iowa to play fullback. In addition to an offer from the Salukis, VanWetzinga chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Charlotte and Western Illinois.