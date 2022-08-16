Future Hawkeye wins gold medal
Ben Kueter hasn’t even started his senior year of high school and his legend is already growing.
The future Hawkeye football player and wrestler cruised to a world title and a gold medal at the U20 World Freestyle Championships in Bulgaria. He won the title at 213 pounds by pinning Rifat Gidak from Turkey in the gold medal match in 1:40 seconds of the first period.
After winning 10-0 in his opening match over Dmitri Duscov from Moldovia, he won his quarterfinal contest by the score of 8-1 over Niraj Niraj from India. Kueter followed that up with an amazing come from behind win over Luka Khutchua from Georgia. He trailed 8-0 early before rallying to advance to the gold medal match.
There’s this nugget from Andy Hamilton from FloWrestling regarding the select company that Kueter joined with his gold medal victory.
Now, the future Hawkeye will fly home from Bulgaria and return to the football practice field with his Iowa City High teammates as they prepare for the upcoming season. Kueter is an outstanding linebacker prospect who has committed to play football for the Hawkeyes. He will get his first chance to play a game at Kinnick Stadium later this month when the Little Hawks open their season by facing Liberty on the home field of the Hawkeyes.