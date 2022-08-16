Future Hawkeye wins gold medal

Ben Kueter hasn’t even started his senior year of high school and his legend is already growing.

The future Hawkeye football player and wrestler cruised to a world title and a gold medal at the U20 World Freestyle Championships in Bulgaria. He won the title at 213 pounds by pinning Rifat Gidak from Turkey in the gold medal match in 1:40 seconds of the first period.

After winning 10-0 in his opening match over Dmitri Duscov from Moldovia, he won his quarterfinal contest by the score of 8-1 over Niraj Niraj from India. Kueter followed that up with an amazing come from behind win over Luka Khutchua from Georgia. He trailed 8-0 early before rallying to advance to the gold medal match.

There’s this nugget from Andy Hamilton from FloWrestling regarding the select company that Kueter joined with his gold medal victory.



