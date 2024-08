As premium subscribers were made aware early this week, I have FutureCasted priority 2025 target Iose Epenesa to Iowa. The son of Eppy Epenesa and younger brother of AJ and Eric Epenesa, Iose is a legacy recruit and a four-star defensive end out of Edwardsville, Illinois.

One of the more highly-pursued prospects in the country, I expect Epenesa to pick the Hawkeyes over the remainder of his top five of Utah, Missouri, Miami (FL) and Penn State. During the recruiting process, he also received offers from several other high-profile programs, including Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, USC, Oregon and more.