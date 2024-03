Following a conversation I had with 2026 OL Carson Nielsen just over a week ago, I've decided to FutureCast the sophomore out of Waterloo West High School to Iowa.

One of the most highly sought after prospects in the Midwest, I believe Nielsen will choose the Hawkeyes over his current list of offers which includes Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Tennessee, Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska and others. He's also received interest from Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.