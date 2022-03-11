Gabe Kaminski visits Iowa junior day

Last fall, the Iowa Hawkeyes were the first to offer Class of 2025 defensive end Gabe Kaminski just a few games into his freshman year at Nazareth Academy. On Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Illinois native was back in Iowa City for a junior day visit to learn more about the program.

"I got to see Kinnick Stadium again, which is always very impressive," said Kaminski. "Then we got our measurements in the weight room, which is still the biggest and nicest I have seen so far. I really liked hearing the strength and conditioning coach speak as well on how well they take care of the players."

The trip also gave Kaminski a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff and hear from some of the current Hawkeye players on their experiences in college football to date.

"We not only heard from the coaches, but the players also which was very helpful," Kaminski said. "They both portrayed a message about Iowa preparing you not only in the football aspect, but for life after football. The coaches also spoke about the great alumni system and how much support the football team gets."

Currently, Kaminski holds scholarship offers from Iowa and Tennessee and has interest from several other programs including Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

This winter, Kaminski finished second place at State Wrestling, competing at 220 pounds as a freshman, compiling a 36-6 record.