The first game day recruiting visit to the University of Iowa for Waukee defensive end/tight end Eddie Saidat left him with a much different perspective.

“Going to a game as a fan just makes me want to watch the game, but my experience as a recruit made me want to strap up in some pads and go play football. It's just a different feeling.”

Saidat, who was able to see the Hawkeyes defeat Middle Tennessee State 48-3, enjoyed his time on campus.

“It was a great atmosphere," said Saidat. "I loved going on the tour before-hand and talking to some coaches while we were on the field.”

Even with a father who was a defensive lineman for Iowa in the late 1990's, Saidat was able to continue adding knowledge about the team.

“I learned that they are very dedicated in their weight training program and making sure everyone is on track with their diets and sleep they get every night," Saidat said. "They also treat their players with lots of respect.”

Saidat felt the best part of his day was being able to chat with two of the coaches on staff.

“My highlight of the trip was on the field talking to Coach Woods and Coach Niemann about how my season was going and them telling me to keep up the good work.”

The Hawkeye staff has told Saidat good things about him as a football player.

“They said that they would continue to watch me closer as the year went on and they would watch my film," he said. "They want me to come back.”

Saidat, who has been to an Iowa State game as well, prefers Iowa City due to his family ties.

“Both the games I went to for a visit were lower difficulty games, so the atmosphere in the stands compares pretty similarly," said Saidat. "I do like Iowa City much more because I have grown up around a family that likes the Hawks, so I have that bias. Again, just when I was on that Iowa field, I felt like I was at home.”

This high school season, Saidat has played a number of different positions and time will tell where he ends up at the next level.

“I think I'm being recruited as an athlete but, schools know me for DE because that's what I went to most of my camps for in the summer.”