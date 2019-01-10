HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa football student-athlete Garret Jansen will transfer from the Hawkeye program as a graduate transfer. The announcement was made Thursday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

“All of us are appreciative of Garret’s efforts and contributions," said Ferentz. "Garret will seek a graduate program course of study that is unavailable to him here."

Jansen is a defensive lineman from Pella, Iowa High School, who also contributed on special teams.