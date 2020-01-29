The Iowa Hawkeyes have been steadily picking up interest in Class of 2021 tight end Garrett Gillette. This past week, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Gillette had lead recruiter Tim Polasek stop by his school in Mukwonago, WI, and then made a visit with the Hawkeyes for their junior day on Sunday.

“First off, having Coach Polasek request to come into my school last week and want to watch me run some forties was awesome,” said Gillette. “I ended up running a 4.6 flat on the laser and he said we would be talking soon.”

“Then it was great to actually go to Iowa and hear Coach Ferentz speak to all of the recruits,” Gillette said. “Learning about their past success and the players they have had go to the NFL was amazing.”

“I talked with Coach Chmura a little, which was great, and then mostly talked with Coach Polasek, who made me feel right at home. Knowing the tight end position at Iowa is a high profile position, I was honored just to be on their recruiting list.”

“Coach Polasek said he likes everything about what I have going on and to not be worried right now if my weight is down because of basketball. He said George Kittle was only 204 pounds and 6-4 when they recruited him and he said my size and blocking was right in line with him.”

“Coach Polasek said he knows I have the speed they are looking for, but he just needs to see some more before they would make a move. Right now, there was not an offer, but a lot of interest. I look forward to talking with the coaches moving forward and to see them come spring.”

Currently, Gillette holds a scholarship offer from Iowa State, where he visited on Saturday, and is also hearing from a handful of others as well.

“This coming weekend, I will be visiting Michigan,” said Gillette. “Also, this week I have head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State coming to watch my basketball game. Also, last night Coach Cosgrove from LSU messaged me and said they would be in this spring to see me.”