Garza back for retirement ceremony

Luka Garza missed having fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last year to see him set the all-time scoring mark, find out his number was being retired, and huge wins during the season.



On Tuesday night he got the ceremony he richly deserved when his number was retired by the University of Iowa. He spoke to the media before the ceremony about what it will be like to have fans back in the stands to share this moment with him, the memories he has from his four years at Iowa, and what it has been like in the NBA.

