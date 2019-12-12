The way Luka Garza plays, contact is going to be part of the equation. The unfortunate part of the equation is he has already dealt with a lip that was split open and on Thursday night it was a stray elbow from teammate Joe Wieskamp that sent him to the ground in pain. But, as Garza has done in the past, he was right back in the game and ready to fight for more points and rebounds. Garza discusses his 21 points and 11 rebound performance and his nearly lost tooth in the game.

