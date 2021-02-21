HawkeyeReport - Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer

It took a bit longer than anyone wearing an Iowa uniform wanted it to take, but the all-time scoring mark in Iowa basketball history now belongs to Luka Garza.



The All American center converted an easy layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon to give Iowa a 56-54 lead in the second half to break the scoring mark held for 32 years by Roy Marble.



Here's the play as it unfolded at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the basket the fans who were allowed in to the game gave Garza a standing ovation.

