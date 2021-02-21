 HawkeyeReport - Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer
Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
It took a bit longer than anyone wearing an Iowa uniform wanted it to take, but the all-time scoring mark in Iowa basketball history now belongs to Luka Garza.

The All American center converted an easy layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon to give Iowa a 56-54 lead in the second half to break the scoring mark held for 32 years by Roy Marble.

Here's the play as it unfolded at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the basket the fans who were allowed in to the game gave Garza a standing ovation.

{{ article.author_name }}