HawkeyeReport - Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Garza becomes Iowa's all-time leading scorer
It took a bit longer than anyone wearing an Iowa uniform wanted it to take, but the all-time scoring mark in Iowa basketball history now belongs to Luka Garza.
The All American center converted an easy layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon to give Iowa a 56-54 lead in the second half to break the scoring mark held for 32 years by Roy Marble.
Here's the play as it unfolded at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Following the basket the fans who were allowed in to the game gave Garza a standing ovation.
Here's the record setting basket. Congrats to Luka. pic.twitter.com/ndazhUnmx1— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) February 21, 2021