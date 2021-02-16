HawkeyeReport - Garza closes in on record

Luka Garza's march up the all-time Iowa scoring chart is almost complete. The All American center is currently just 44 points away from passing Roy Marble on the Hawkeyes scoring list, but the senior big man is more concerned with victories. There's no better example than Saturday when he saw his streak of double figures scoring games ended, but he was completely happy because Iowa won by 30 points. Garza discusses his appreciation for the the scoring mark and Iowa basketball history, along with his desire to win basketball games down the stretch of his senior campaign.

