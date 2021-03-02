HawkeyeReport - Garza embraced Iowa in his Hawkeye career

Luka Garza came to Iowa as a self-admitted "city kid", but thanks to teammates like Austin Ash and Connor McCaffery, the kid from the big city came to love and embrace Iowa City and the entire state of Iowa.



Now as he heads into his final home games, the All American big man talks about his journey at Iowa, his reaction to Fran McCaffery saying his number should be retired, the sacrifices he and his teammates made this year to play 27 regular season games, and the high's and low's for Jordan Bohannon.

