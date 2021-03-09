HawkeyeReport - Garza excited to start post season run

On a day when he was honored as the National Player of the Year by the Sporting News for the second straight year and as the Big Ten Player of the Year once again, Luka Garza was laser focused on the reason he came back for his senior year, the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.



On Tuesday afternoon, Garza looks ahead to the post season and he reflects on receiving even more honors from the conference and nationally. He also talks about what it was like one year ago when the season came to an end and how difficult that was for him and his teammates.

