HawkeyeReport - Garza gets last shot at Maryland

Luka Garza has put together an impressive resume during his four years in an Iowa uniform. But, one thing that has alluding the All American big man is a win on the road near his home at Maryland.



In both trips to College Park, Garza has been saddled with foul trouble, limiting his minutes on the floor. In his freshman year, Garza was held to six points and only played just over nine minutes before picking up his third foul early in the second half. Then last year, Garza managed to score 21 points, but again he struggled with foul trouble in the first half and early in the second half.



We visited with Garza about this trip back to his home area and how meaningful it is, even without the usual number of fans in the stands, how he misses Connor McCaffery and his entry passes, and what he thinks of the Maryland big men this season.

