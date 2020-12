Luka Garza is a selfless teammate and that was apparent following Iowa's convincing victory on Thursday night over Western Illinois. The Iowa big man poured in 35 points in the win, but his thoughts were focused on teammates Jack Nunge, who scored a career high 18 points in his first game back following the sudden passing of his father. Garza discusses Nunge and his game and the how special it was to see him have this type of game.