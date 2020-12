When Luka Garza said he only cared about winning and not piling up stats, he meant it. That was never more clear than on Tuesday night when the All American big man was held to 16 points and was Iowa's fourth leading scorer, but he was completely happy because Iowa defeated North Carolina, 93-80 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Following the win, Garza discussed the victory, the impact that the shooters had on the game, and much more.