HawkeyeReport - Garza leads Iowa past Southern 103-76

Box Score

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Luka Garza expects perfection every time he shoots.

The Iowa center came close to that in the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes’ 103-76 win over Southern on Friday.

Garza scored 41 points, missing just one shot early in the second half. He was 14 of 15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws. He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.

It was the 18th consecutive game of 20 or more points for Garza, the lone unanimous selection to the AP preseason All-America team.

“Whenever I get the ball, I feel like I can score,” Garza said. “Sometimes you have those days where you’re just making shots. I put enough work into each shot that when I put it up, I have a strong feeling that it’s going to go in.

“I kind of just felt like every shot I took, I should have made. The one I missed, I felt like I should have made it as well. I have that confidence every time I step on the floor. I feel like I can make every shot I take.”

Garza’s coaches and teammates enjoyed the ride.

“That’s a big number,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “Kudos to our guys to realize he had it going, and load him up.”

“I mean, he’s terrific,” forward Joe Wieskamp said. “He’s a terrific player, and he’s going to be like that all season long.”

Garza had 36 of his points in the first half, making all 12 of his field-goal attempts, and Iowa (2-0) led 58-35 at halftime.

“We moved the ball around well, and I was able to get some touches,” Garza said. “Whenever I get the ball, I feel like I can score.”

What McCaffery appreciated the most was Garza’s perfect 3-point shooting.

“He’s just been killing the 3-ball, shooting it with confidence,” McCaffery said of the 6-foot-11 senior.

Garza’s perfect run ended when he missed a shot 28 seconds into the second half.