Even when he is saddled with foul trouble, Luka Garza finds a way to score points. There's no better example of it then Tuesday night when the Iowa big man picked up two fouls in the first half and had to sit for a good portion of the first half and then picked up his third foul early in the second half. Yet, Garza wasn't phased and once he returned to the game, he starting pouring in points. Garza finished with 27 points and his teammates, including Ryan Kriener and Bakari Evelyn, appreciate what he does on the low block each and every game.

