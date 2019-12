It as a career night for Luka Garza against Michigan, but that being said, the Iowa big man would have much rather seen the Hawkeyes pick up a win in Ann Arbor. Garza scored a career best 44 points, which is the third highest total in program history and the most scored by an opposing player in Crisler Arena. He discusses his big performance, how Michigan was guarding him in the game, and what happened on the defensive end of the floor.