HawkeyeReport - Garza on his record setting performance

It was a matter of when, not if, Luka Garza would become Iowa's all-time leading scorer. The senior All American eventually got there in the second half on a pass from Jordan Bohannon to pass Roy Marble on the scoring list.



Following the game, Garza discussed passing Marble on the scoring list and what it meant to him in the moment, if that took some of the pressure off him and allowed him to finish the game strong, his airball free throw when he had a chance to set the record and the nerves he was feeling in that moment, and finally his reaction to the video that was played after the game featuring several former Hawkeyes and his father.

