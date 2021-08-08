Garza plays well in NBA Summer League debut

There were quite a few doubters who wondered if Luka Garza could play in the NBA.

After one game in the NBA Summer League, the answer appears to be yes he can.

Iowa’s all-time leading scorer and the consensus Player of the Year in College Basketball this past season came off the bench for the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night and scored 9 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in just 13 minutes of action.

While the Pistons lost their opening game, 76-72 to Oklahoma City in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas, Garza came in an immediately made an impact. He grabbed an offensive rebound and scored the putback basket and then shortly after that, he knocked down a three from the top of the key.

Garza was a second round pick of the Pistons and the coaching staff seems to be high on his potential. The Pistons will be back in action again on Tuesday evening when they face the Houston Rockets. That game will air on ESPN.

Tyler Cook is also playing with the Pistons in summer league. He was recently released by the Pistons for salary cap reasons, but he's back with them and logged 23 minutes on Sunday evening, scoring 11 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.



Also, former Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp will make his Vegas Summer League debut on Monday evening when the San Antonio Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 pm on ESPNU. Wieskamp and the Spurs played a short summer league in Utah this past week.