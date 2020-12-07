HawkeyeReport - Garza prepared for big man battle

It's fair to say that in the first three games of the season that Luka Garza wasn't really tested. In fact, Garza has pretty much done exactly what he wanted against lesser opponents, scoring 102 points.



That all changes on Tuesday night when Iowa faces North Carolina, which has a group of four frontline players who are 6-10 or better. As you might expect, Garza has a full scouting report on all of the players that might be guarding him on Tuesday evening. Garza gives his scouting thoughts on his potential opponents and his chance to go against better competition.

