HawkeyeReport - Garza's hot shooting half leads to an Iowa victory

Don't make Luka Garza mad by getting him into early foul trouble. The All American big man went on a rampage in the second half, scoring 25 of his 34 points, including 21 straight. That included a career best 6-7 from three point range and overall he shot 13-14 from the floor.

Following the amazing performance, Garza discussed getting hot in the second half, the play of Jack Nunge in the first half, and seeing his good friend Austin Ash hit a three pointer in the final minute.

