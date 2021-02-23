HawkeyeReport - Garza set to face familiar foe

Luka Garza will see a familiar face when he heads to center court for the opening tip on Thursday evening. Garza will be going head to head with freshman Hunter Dickinson, who is from the Washington, D.C area as well and played for the same AAU program that Graza did at the high school level.



The Iowa All American discusses what he has seen from Dickinson in his first year with the Wolverines, how they have worked out and played against each other in the past, and how important this week is for the Iowa basketball team and how much he is looking forward to it.

