Garza expected to sign two-way NBA contract

After being selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Detroit, Luka Garza headed to the Las Vegas Summer League intent on earning a contract with the Pistons.

Mission accomplished for Iowa’s highly motivated all-time leading scorer. On Monday, Detroit signed Garza to a two-way contract for the upcoming season, per Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Currently the Pistons have all 15 roster under contract for the upcoming season and NBA teams are allowed to place two players on two-way contracts, which means they can move between the G-League and the NBA team during the season.

Last year the NBA moved the allowable number of games that a two-way player could be up with an NBA team from 45 to 50. The expectation now is for the NBA to lift the game limit completely before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Garza has been outstanding in the NBA Summer League. In the last two contests, he posted 20 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday and wrapped up the trip to Las Vegas with a 21 point and 15 rebound finale in the Pistons 79-78 win over Orlando.