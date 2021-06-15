Garza, Wieskamp invited to NBA Combine

Any doubts about the seriousness of the look the NBA is giving Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were put to rest on Tuesday night.

The All American and National Player of the Year and the All Big Ten performer were both invited to Chicago next week to participate in the NBA Combine.

Garza has been working out largely on his own with a trainer and social media posts in the last week showed that the two time Big Ten Player of the Year had lost around 20 pounds since the end of the college basketball season.

Last year he averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds as he became the Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer.

Wieskamp has been working out mainly in Las Vegas with other NBA hopefuls in his class. He still has the option to return to Iowa for another season and has not officially signed with an agent, however that could happen shortly after the NBA Combine. Wieskamp will have until July 7th to decide if he wants to return to Iowa for his senior season.

The NBA Draft, which has two rounds, will take place on July 29th. Joining the Iowa duo in Chicago for the NBA Combine will be Ayo Dusunmu from Illinois, Aaron Henry from Michigan State, and Isaiah Livers from Michigan.

The NBA Combine will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The combine will include team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, measurements, strength and agility testing, half court drills and medicals.