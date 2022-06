Matt Gatens grew up in Iowa City. It's home to him and his wife. It's where his parents still live. It's also where he was a standout basketball player in high school and at the University of Iowa. Now it's where he calls home once again, this time as an assistant coach.



Gatens spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss his return to Iowa City, why he thinks he will an a good recruiter as a former player under Fran McCaffery, and much more.