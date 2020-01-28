California safety Gaven Cooke has made his college decision. After visiting Iowa City this past weekend, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cooke has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes despite interest from PAC-12 schools closer to home.

"I had the same opportunities as a preferred walk-on at Oregon, Arizona State, and Cal, but when I got to Iowa and talked to the coaches and players I knew it was the spot for me," said Cooke. "It’s all about putting in the hard work and the grind at Iowa and that really spoke to me."

"They don’t care if you're a scholarship guy or a preferred walk-on, once you are on campus the best guys are going to play and the best guys are always the hardest working guys and that is something I take pride in," Cooke said.

Cooke attends Marin Catholic, which is the same high school that produced Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, and has heard good things about the Hawkeyes from his former teammate, who he will be reunited with in college.

"Spencer was telling me that it’s the best football school in the country and it was the place for me," said Cooke. "He knew once I got there I would love it and having him there showing me around telling me about it was great."