Gavin Griffiths improves his game, adds to offer list
After his lights-out play this summer, Gavin Griffiths jumped up 36 spots in the 2023 Rivals150. Now the 6-foot-7 Griffiths sits at No. 35 overall in his class.
“I improved my weaknesses like rebounding, ball handling, and defending over the summer. While I got better, I still have a long way to go,” Griffiths said.
The West Hartford (Conn.) Kingswood Oxford wing is now approaching 15 offers to his name.
“My current offers are UMass, Siena, Syracuse, Rutgers, Bryant, Fairfield, Dayton, Maryland, Iowa, Hofstra, UConn, Kansas State, Xavier and Providence,” Griffiths said. “I would say I hear from UConn, Iowa, Rutgers and Maryland the most right now.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Iowa: “They think I would fit their style. If I go there, we will be able to run a lot.”
UConn: They are prioritizing me and (AAU teammate) Taylor Bol Bowen. They think we could be great on the wings.”
Maryland: “They compare me to Kevin Heurter a lot. They think we play similarly.”
Rutgers: "They are starting to become a really good college team and they want me to come in and be a part of that.”
VIsits: “I visited UConn already, and have scheduled an official to Iowa for this fall. I most likely will visit Rutgers, Syracuse and Maryland this fall as well.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Griffiths has a great frame, with good size for his position. He is a lights-out shooter and is very confident with great balance and a quick release off the catch. This summer, Griffiths showed an improved ability to attack a closeout and get to his spots off one or two dribbles. Griffiths will need to continue focusing on gaining strength and developing his handle, but there is no denying his ability to rebound and score.