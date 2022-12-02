MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

The Iowa running back room took a bit of a turn this year and the result is that Gavin Williams has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Last December, Williams moved into the starting role for the Citrus Bowl after Tyler Goodson opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft process. In that game, Williams rushed for 98 yards against Kentucky . Overall last season as a true freshman, Williams rushed for 305 yards and caught 9 passes for 47 yards.

This season he was at the top of the depth chart, but was dealing with hamstring issues in fall camp.

Williams missed the opening game and then played in 11 contests this year, rushing for 138 yards on 43 attempts. He also caught 9 passes for 44 yards. As Leshon Williams and eventually Kaleb Johnson emerged as the top two backs, Gavin Williams role was mainly as a third down back as he was Iowa’s best pass protecting back.

Out of high school, Williams was a three star prospect in the Class of 2020. He picked Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, and Nebraska.