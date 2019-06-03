Gennings Dunker was born in Iowa and will be returning to the Hawkeye State to play college football. A Class of 2021 offensive lineman from Lena-Winslow High School in Illinois, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Dunker gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes on Sunday shortly after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa’s camp.

“I committed as soon as they offered,” said Dunker. “I was born in Des Moines and my parents are from over by Muscatine, so my whole family is Hawkeye fans. It’s unbelievable this is even happening.”

Dunker, who has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, impressed the Iowa coaching staff with not only his skillset and physicality at their camp, but also his work ethic and coachability.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Dunker said. “I was fired up to be there, so I just hustled and worked as hard as I could.”

“After the camp, I talked to Coach Wallace, Coach Polasek, and Coach Ferentz,” said Dunker. “They were excited and said they really wanted me there and offered the scholarship.”

One day later, Dunker is still a little bit in disbelief at everything that happened yesterday.

“I think it’s just crazy,” he said. “I never thought anything like this would ever happen.”

Playing football for the Hawkeyes will not only be a dream come true for Dunker, but will also reunite him with high school teammate Isaiah Bruce, who is a Class of 2020 commit for Iowa.

“He’s a great guy and a really good teammate,” said Dunker. “It’s going to be pretty cool playing college football with him.”

After cutting down to 220 pounds for wrestling last winter, Dunker is steadily adding weight this off-season and will be at heavyweight as a junior. Right now, he looks forward to getting back into summer workouts at Lena-Winslow after securing the one college offer that he was looking for.

“I’ll just be working out, getting stronger and faster, and trying to get better this summer,” Dunker said.