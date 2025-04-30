Premium content
Sage Talks Commitment: "I Want to Win for Coach McCollum"
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
On Wednesday, former Drake hoops signee, Tate Sage announced his decision to flip and follow Ben McCollum to Iowa. The product of Weatherford, Oklahoma is Iowa's second addition to the class of 2025, joining big man, Trevin Jirak.

Sage caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss choosing Iowa before stepping foot on campus, playing on one of the best teams in Oklahoma, why he wants to play for McCollum and more.

