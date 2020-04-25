Iowa safety Geno Stone was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 7th round of the NFL Draft with the No. 219 overall selection on Saturday.

A two-star recruit coming out of New Castle, PA in 2017, Stone was a two-year starter at Iowa, finishing his career with 126 tackles and six interceptions.

A team captain in 2019, Stone was named second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches. In January, he declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Iowa a year early.