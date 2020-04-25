Geno Stone picked by the Ravens in the NFL Draft
Iowa safety Geno Stone was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 7th round of the NFL Draft with the No. 219 overall selection on Saturday.
A two-star recruit coming out of New Castle, PA in 2017, Stone was a two-year starter at Iowa, finishing his career with 126 tackles and six interceptions.
A team captain in 2019, Stone was named second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches. In January, he declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Iowa a year early.