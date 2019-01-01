Jake Gervase traveled the hard road to success at Iowa. The Davenport native walked on to the Hawkeye program five years ago and eventually earned his spot in the starting lineup at safety. In the 2019 Outback Bowl, he made several key plays in his final game in an Iowa uniform helping the Hawkeyes to their ninth win of the season. He talks about his late pinball interception, a key play late in the game, and how the Bulldogs provided a little motivation with some trash talk leading up to the game.

