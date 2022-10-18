Today, the Iowa Baseball team took the field for game one of the Black & Gold World Series that wraps up the fall practice schedule each season. Gold team took the opener 4-2 in 7 innings, as starter Ty Langenberg allowed just one run over 4.1 innings.

Black got on the board right away in the first inning, with Sam Petersen laying down a bunt single to start the frame. A walk got him into scoring position and a Raider Tello single drove in Petersen to make it 1-0. From that point on Langenberg locked down and retired 11 of his last 14 batters faced.

Gold tied things up in the second inning courtesy of Andy Nelson. He led off the inning with a double, stole third base and then came across the plate on a passed ball. Nelson also showed off his range at 2B with three diving plays to keep hits on the infield.

In the fourth inning, an error by Raider Tello opened the door for Gold to take the lead and they did. Cade Moss shot one just inside the first base bag for a two-run double down the line with two outs, while Mitch Wood added on with an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The Gold bullpen was able to finish things off from there. Chas Wheatley allowed a pair of hits in the fifth inning, but struck out a pair and put a zero up on the board. Will Christophersen threw a scoreless sixth inning, but Black was able to make things interesting in the seventh inning. Raider Tello and Blake Guerin started with back-to-back singles, while an errant throw on a double play attempt allowed Tello to score and make it 4-2. A walk by Coy Sarsfield loaded the bases, but Christophersen struck out Ben Tallman to end the rally and the game.

Tomorrow, Black will look to even the series and force an, if necessary, game three on Thursday. First pitch is set for 3:15pm.

Gold Stats

SS Michael Seegers: 1/4

RF Chase Moseley: 1/3

1B Brennen Dorighi: 0/2, HBP, R

CF Kyle Huckstorf: 1/2, 2B, R

2B Andy Nelson: 1/2, 2B, BB, R

C Cade Moss: 1/3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

3B Mitch Wood: 1/2, 1B, BB, 1 RBI

LF DJ Heck: 0/3

DH Gehrig Christensen: 0/2, BB

EH Ben Swails: 0/3





P Ty Langenberg: 4.1 INN, 1 ER, 3 H, 7 SO, 1 BB

P Chas Wheatley: 0.2 INN, 2 H, 1 SO

P Will Christophersen: 2.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 4 SO, 1 BB

Black Stats

CF Sam Petersen: 1/3, R

3B Sam Hojnar: 0/3

DH Keaton Anthony: 1/2, BB, R

2B Raider Tello: 2/3, R, 1 RBI

1B Blake Guerin: 1/2, HBP

SS Gable Mitchell: 0/3

EH Ben Wilmes: 0/3

LF Coy Sarsfield: 2/2, BB

RF Brayden Frazier: 1/2

C Ben Tallman: 0/3

EH Kellen Strohmeyer: 0/2





P Zach Voelker: 3.2 INN, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 5 SO, HBP

P Jared Simpson: 2.1 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 2 SO, 1 BB

P Caleb Strack: 1.0 INN, 2 BB



