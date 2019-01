Sometimes it pays to be in the right place at the right time on the football field. That was the case for Chauncey Golston in the 2019 Outback Bowl. The Hawkeye defensive end recovered a fumble off an A.J. Epenesa sack and intercepted a pass off a tipped ball by Anthony Nelson and helped the Hawkeyes to a victory over Mississippi State. He talks about both those big plays and how the defense stood tall late in the game.