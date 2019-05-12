News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 23:47:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Goode has strong feelings for Iowa

Zqaalazx1ugtc69g19ab
Luke Goode remains very high on the Hawkeyes.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Luke Goode didn’t know what to expect when he visited Iowa last fall. After the visit, the he was blown away by what he saw and he also picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes. “It was amazing to get ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}