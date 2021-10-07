Goodman to miss season due to ACL injury

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team announced Thursday morning that Sophomore backup Center Sharon Goodman had suffered a torn ACL in the teams first practice on Monday and will miss the entire season.

Goodman played in all 30 games last season for the Hawkeyes, averaging 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 8.7 minutes per game. She was the backup for now Senior Monika Czinano.

Head Coach Lisa Bluder spoke about the injury at today’s Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis. “She was playing at a better level this year, this summer, than last year….Her game had really improved. I was really expecting big things from Sharon.”

Monika Czinano still will be the starting center for the Hawkeyes, after averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 29.6 minutes per game last season. She also was a First Team All-Big Ten selection last season. The Iowa women have their starter, but now the depth behind Czinano has become the question.

Coach Bluder said that Addison O’Grady will move into the backup role behind Czinano. O’Grady is a 6’4 true freshman out of Aurora, Colorado, who helped lead Grandview High School to two state championships, as well as a runner-up finish and three conference championships. She was also rated the #37 prospect in the Class of ’21 by ESPN.

"Versatile, blue-collar front court performer… a workhorse on the glass who scores through contact in the block," said Dan Olson, owning of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report after watching O’Grady compete at the US Trials in 2019.

The next opportunity to talk with Coach Lisa Bluder will be on October 28th, when the team will meet the media in Iowa City for media day. The Hawkeyes open play on November 4th with an exhibition game against Truman State.