HawkeyeReport - Goodson credits offensive line for success in run game

In front of any good running back is a great offensive line. Tyler Goodson knows that very well as the Hawkeye offensive line has opened massive holes, particularly on outside zone plays, and Goodson and Mekhi Sargent have enjoyed great success on the ground. Goodson, who rushed for 142 yards and a pair of scores, said he gives all the credit to the guys up front.



Q: On that final play of the third quarter it looked like you ran outside zone out of 20 personnel and you were able to explode for 45 yards. What did you see on that play?

GOODSON: Coach Foster really keyed in on how their linebackers liked to play. They over flow and I saw that happen and I made the cut. I knew someone was coming back side to try and tackle me, so it was all about running through that hole and run through that tackle.

Q: Where did you see opportunities going against the Minnesota defense?

GOODSON: The opportunity we needed was being able to run the stretch play. That worked out really well for us. The guys up front did a fantastic job of getting to their blocks and reaching their guys so that the running backs could be successful in the running game.

Q: When you are out there running and you have several doors to kind of pick from, what is that like for a running back?

GOODSON: It’s pretty good to see when you have multiple options. It’s about making the quick decision and get going and be decisive in this game. Then you have to slow yourself down to allow yourself to gain as much yardage as you can.

Q: Have you played in a game this cold before?

GOODSON: Not that I can think of. (laugh) It doesn’t get too cold in Georgia. The heated benches and the coat saved me.

Q: Did you know you were going to be a big part of the game plan tonight so you could stay warm?

GOODSON: Yes. The game plan was to be successful in the run game and we were able to do that. Our offensive line did a fantastic job of getting to their blocks and sticking with their fundamentals.

Q: You mentioned the offensive line, but the fullbacks and tight ends have really blocked well too. What are your thoughts on those guys?

GOODSON: Tight ends and fullbacks count as offensive linemen too and they have been doing a good job of running to blocks and reaching those guys. I can’t thank those guys enough for allowing the running back group to be successful. Then the more successful we are, the better our chance of winning.

Q: You guys are basically at the halfway mark this season. Where do you think you are as a team?

GOODSON: As a team, I think we are finding out who we are as a team. Collectively we are starting to hit on all cylinders. I think right now it’s about taking baby steps and keep progressing so we can win big games in the future.

Q: On the outside zone, Alaric Jackson is blocking at another level as he sets the edge. How are you watching him and how is he impact the run game for you?

GOODSON: I know I can trust him on the edge. I don’t worry about who is in front of him because I know he is going to get the job done and make the block so I can be successful. He’s a fantastic player.

Q: Did you try to pick up the pig?

GOODSON: (laugh) Yeah, it’s a little too heavy. I need a couple of offensive linemen to help me pick it up.

Q: Speaking of the locker room, last week you guys had the music going and guys were dancing around. What was it like this week?

GOODSON: Yeah we got the music going after we took pictures with the pig. This team has really built confidence and you can see it after the game and it’s a great things to be a part of.

Q: After the frustration of the first two weeks and then seeing what you guys have done the last two weeks, what do you see for the future of this team this season?

GOODSON: I think we can finish strong as long as we take care of the football and limit turnovers and continue to improve on the fundamentals. I think we can do great things here are Iowa. This team has created a great bond with each other and it’s showing on the field.

Q: Given the offseason that you guys had, how good does it feel to get back to back wins?

GOODSON: It’s a great feeling. It builds our confidence knowing that we can beat anyone each and every week. We expect great things in the future and I expect those great things to happen.

Q: How have you seen Spencer Petras grow from week one to now?

GOODSON: I have always said that Spencer is a great quarterback. The game is slowing down for him and he’s growing tremendously. The first two games didn’t go the way he wanted them to go, but Spencer comes in with a fresh mindset each week and he’s ready to lead the team to a victory.