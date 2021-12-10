Goodson declares for NFL Draft, will not play in bowl game

MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Running back Tyler Goodson has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in Iowa's bowl game.

Goodson, a junior this season, made the announcement on social media, which was followed by a press release from the Hawkeyes.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” said Kirk Ferentz, Moon Family head football coach. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”

Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons, including 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. His career rushing totals include 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns.