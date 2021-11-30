Goodson embraces the underdog role

Tyler Goodson smiled when he was asked about being the underdog on Saturday when the Hawkeyes face Michigan for the Big Ten Title. He has no idea why they always seem to be the underdog, but he's accepted it even though all they do is have a winning record each and every season.



Goodson discusses the underdog mentality of the Iowa program heading into this game, the challenge for the Iowa offense to run the ball against a tough Wolverine defense, and how he will have to help in the blocking game to chip at the outstanding Michigan defensive ends.

