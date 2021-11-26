Goodson goes over 1,000 yards

On Tuesday when Tyler Goodson was asked if he knew how many yards he needed to run for to reach 1,000 yards this season, he laughed and smiled. He said his parents have been tracking it. Not only did he get the 55 yards he needed, he exceed it by 101 yards on Friday afternoon in Iowa's come from behind victory over Nebraska.



Following the win, Goodson discussed his big run to set up Iowa's game winning score, the play of the Iowa offense, how they were sparked by the special teams play, and he also talks about being a Gopher fan on Saturday.

