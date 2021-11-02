Goodson hopes offense can relax and make plays
The Iowa offense has struggled the last two weeks and that's especially the running game. That means Tyler Goodson has not performed up to his normal level and he believes it is in part because some players are simply playing tight or almost trying too hard.
The Iowa running back says he hopes that moving forward the entire offense can simply relax and have fun playing football and the rest will take care of itself. He also talks about the ground game and much more.