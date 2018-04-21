Running back Tyler Goodson is back home in Georgia tonight after making an official visit to Iowa City the past two days. For the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Goodson, who made the trip with his mother, it was a learning experience that gave him an inside look at the Hawkeye football program.

“I got to hang out with the players a lot,” said Goodson. “One of the biggest highlights for me was getting to see the campus and meet the coaches.”

“I talked to about everyone on staff and they said that my playing style is a great fit for their system,” Goodson continued. “They were comparing me with Akrum Wadley, who has a similar playing style.”

Goodson, whose hosts were Amani Jones, Trey Creamer, and Toren Young, got to watch the Hawkeyes in action Friday night at their spring game, which gave him a look at his potential role in Iowa’s offense.

“My biggest takeaway was how they use their running backs by not just running the ball, but also passing the ball to them a lot,” Goodson said.

Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, Goodson was impressed with the Hawkeyes and plans to stay in close contact with the coaching staff as he continues to make his way through the recruiting process.

“My overall impression of the campus is great because of the time I got to spend with the coaches and players on the team,” said Goodson.

With his first official visit in the books, Goodson is going to focus on spring football at North Gwinnett the next few weeks, but then will be looking to schedule a few more trips later this year.

“As of right now, I’m not going to be taking anymore visits until summer because of spring ball and we are about to get out of school,” Goodson said. “I haven’t decided where yet, but I’ll decide that soon.”