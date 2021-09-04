Goodson leaps past the Hoosiers

It was one heck of a start to the 2021 football season for Tyler Goodson. The Iowa running back took a hand-off on the fourth play of the season and raced 56 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. Goodson finished the day with 99 yards and a score and he also jumped over a Hoosier player on one run.



After the convincing victory over Indiana, Goodson spoke to the media about what he saw on his first touchdown run, the play of the Iowa offense, and what it was like jumping over a defensive player.

